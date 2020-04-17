What is Collegiate Day?
Each spring, the Oregon Newspaper Foundation hosts Collegiate Day. This conference offers journalism training for college students and advisers involved in the production of college newspapers in Oregon. ONPA's Collegiate Newspaper Contest awards are presented at Collegiate Day.
Date: May 1st, 2020
Location: Linn-Benton Community College - Albany, OR
Registration
Registration Fee: $35 for collegitates and advisers. Includes all program sessions and luncheon.
All attendees must pay full registration price. No partial registrations will be accepted.
Deadline to Register: Friday, April 17th, 2020